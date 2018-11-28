Drama in COSASE as witness makes revelation

By Moses Kyeyune.

Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises has this morning been treated to drama when Juliet Adikot the former ADC to embattled ex-BOU Executive Director Justine Bagyena, told the committee that her boss is still in the country.

The committee was probing Adokot on the alleged breach of security at the bank and whisked away key documents, central to the on-going probe, regarding the liquidation of commercial banks.

Adokot who said that Bagyenda is in the country, in contrast with the latter’s request for absence, first declined to make any submission, citing Police Standing orders.

However, the committee chairperson, Abdu Katuntu informed her that the Constitution is Superior to police standing orders, and tasked her to speak all she knows.