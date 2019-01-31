Dr. Stellah Nyanzi sent back on remand

By Ruth Anderah.

The jailed researcher Makerere University Dr. Stellah Nyanzi has today appeared before Buganda Road court despite an earlier advise from her medical doctor that stays way from the trial until she receives adequate post-abortion care following a miscarriage she claims to have suffered while at Luzira prison.

On January 17th 2019 Nyanzi refused to board the prison bus to come to court on claiming that her lawyer and doctor had refused her to attend court .

However today Nyanzi turned up and appeared composed and relaxed in the dock at Buganda Road court as her lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde spent hours convincing the magistrate to dismiss charges against his client which he says do not disclose the actual offense she committed .

Ssemakadde contends that the charges of Cyber harassment and offensive communication against Nyanzi are a duplicate of each other and they cannot Independently stand on their own.

Nyanzi has spent 3 months on remand at Luzira prison for allegedly posting an offensive message on her official face book page while attacking the person and privacy of President M7 and his late mother Esteri Kokundeka.

According to the prosecution , the said message posted and circulated by Nyanzi disturbed the peace of the president.

Nyanzi sent back on remand at Luzira prison until the February 15th 2019 when court will deliver its ruling on whether to drop the charges against her .