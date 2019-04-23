Dr. Stella Nyanzi sent back on remand, court on renovation

By Ruth Anderah.

The hearing of a cyber harassment case against a Makerere University Researcher Dr. Stella Nyanzi has been adjourned and further remanded to Luzira prison until May 9th 2019.

The case has been adjourned by the presiding magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu on ground that Buganda Road Court premises are undergoing renovation.

Dr Stella Nyanzi is charged with offenses relating to attacking the privacy of President M7 and that of his late mother,Esteri Kokundeka.

Prosecution stated that Dr. Nyanzi with a motive to disturb the peace of President Museveni,posted obscene messages on her official face book page (Stella Nyanzi) while attacking the privacy of the President.

