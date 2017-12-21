Dr. Obuku out of danger

By Samuel Ssebuliba:

The Uganda Medical Association President Dr. Ekwaru Obuku who was assaulted by unknown assailants last evening is still in intensive care unit but out of danger.

According to the deputy police spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Lucas Oweyesigire, there was an aggravated robbery in Kitikifumba Kiira Division at around 11:00pm.

He says Dr.Obuku was attacked and his phone taken as he waited for his gate to be opened.

Speaking to Dr Brian Kasagga the association spokesperson, Dr. Obuku sustained head injuries after being hit with a stone.

Dr. Ekwaru’s mother Joyce Akiigwa was also robbed of her hand bag that contained an unspecified amount of money and some important documents.

Ekwaru’s name recently hit headlines for leading the medical doctors’ strike over poor pay and welfare.