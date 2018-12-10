Dr. Nyanzi further remanded to Luzira

By Ruth Anderah.

A makerere University Researcher Dr. Stellah Nyanzi accused of attacking the privacy of the President Museveni and his late mother Esteri Kokundeka has been further remanded to Luzira prison.

The case which had come up for hearing today was adjourned by a grade one magistrate at Buganda road Robert Mukanza in behalf of his colleague Gladys Kamasanyu who was reportedly away on official duties.

Now Dr.Nyanzi is to return back to court on December 19th 2018 for the hearing of the case to kick off before a trial magistrate.

Nyanzi charged with 2 counts of cyber harassment and offensive communication.

Prosecution states that Nyanzi between the 16th and 17th September 2018 with an intention of disturbing the peace of the President M7 posted obscene messages on her official face book page(StellahNyanzi) while attacking the privacy of the President and that of his late mother Esteri.