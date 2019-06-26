Dr Nyanzi expected to defend herself today

By Ruth Anderah.

Makerere University Researcher Dr. Stella Nyanzi is today expected to defend herself on Cyber harassment and offensive communication statements she allegedly made against the person of the president.

Last week on June 21st Buganda Road Court grade one magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu ruled that Dr Nyanzi has a case to answer and ordered her to give her side of the story today.

According to the trial magistrate, it is after she perused the evidence adduced by the three prosecution and found out that there is a pre-ma-facie case that warrants Nyanzi to defend herself on the allegations.

Nyanzi is battling cyber harassment and offensive communication cases against the person of the president whom she referred as a pair of buttocks and other vulgar statements on her official Facebook page.

