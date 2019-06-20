Dr. Nyanzi Cyber harassment case ruling set for Friday

By Ruth Anderah.

Buganda Road court grade one magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu has set Friday of this week to deliver a ruling on whether or not Makerere University researcher Dr.Stella Nyanzi has a case to answer over allegations of offensive communication and cyber harassment.

This is after prosecution closed its case today with only three witnesses including senior lawyer Charles Dalton Opwonya who allegedly reported the matter to police after visiting a Facebook page on September, 21st 2018 and found an obscene post that had been written and posted by Nyanzi.

Yesterday Opwonya testified that he used to hold Nyanzi in high regard as a senior researcher but when he saw her publicly stripping at Makerere University and writing what he termed as disgusting poems”, he lost all respect for her.

Nyanzi has been at Luzira prison for more than eight months after she, in September 2018 posted a poem on her official face book allegedly attacking the privacy of the president and that of his late mother Esteri Kokundeka.

