DP’s Ssemogerere collapses at Rubaga church

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The former Democratic Party president Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere is receiving treatment at Lubaga hospital after he collapsed during the Kampala archdiocese day celebrations at Rubaga cathedral.

According to our reporter who was at the scene, the wife of Ssemogerere also collapsed as she tried to make her way out of church.

He adds that Ssemogerere looked to be in good health while entering church and were shocked he lost his consciousness no sooner had the mass started.

Members of his family meanwhile say he is in a stable condition, as they wait the doctor’s report.

Ssemogerere was the leader of the Democratic Party for 25 years.