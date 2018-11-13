DP’s Njoki turns down Museveni’s appointment

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Democratic Party (DP) candidate in the forthcoming Busia LC5 seat, Mr Deo Njoki has turned down the appointment by president Museveni to serve as a member of the Uganda Human Rights commission.

Addressing journalists at the DPs party headquarters in Kampala, Mr Njoki said the timing of his appointment was wrong, unfortunate and suspicious since it was done one day after the closure of nomination for candidates in the race.

He added that much as the appointment to the human rights body would present many and better benefits, he would rather serve the people of Busia.

“ …. It would have been selfish of me If had taken up this offer, it means the opposition would not have had the opportunity to nominate another candidate since the nomination dates had closed, I choose to remain in the race and serve the people of Busia, I am not abandoning the race,” said Mr Njoki.

Mr Njoki meanwhile said the reactions by the people following the circulating letter of his appointment on social media has given him hope and courage that people value his contribution and want change.

The letter in question according to the party president Mr Norbert Mao was leaked before they could finish handling the crisis internally as the party.

“The letter written to us by Mr Njoki expressing his dilemma following his appointment to human rights body was confined within the top 11 leaders of the party and I do not know how it leaked,” said Mr Mao.

He however thanked Mr Njoki for taking up the bold decision of turning down the offer by government.

Mr Mao told journalists that prior to the announcement by Mr Njoki, a crisis meeting was held on Monday night where he was tasked to reflect on his appointment and make a decision.

“Mr Njoki said he was interested in the offer but we never blamed him for showing interest, we asked him to decline this appointment and he gave us the best news last night when he told us that he was choosing to stay in the race,” said Mr Mao.

Mr Mao said the appointment by their candidate shows that the president is under pressure and now wants to ‘fish’ from the opposition by taking advantage of their weaknesses.

“All of us I the opposition are subject to temptation especially at this stage in the struggle when the ‘dictator’ is under enormous pressure, his hook is everywhere fishing and he only targets juicy people,” said Mr Mao adding that the opposition has already learned from those who were allegedly fished and dumped.

“In Busia Museveni used Aggrey Awori whom he fished, used and dumped, you can also add the former IGP Kale Kayihura and the Bodaboda 2010 patron Abdallah Kitata,” added Mr Mao.

He meanwhile said he has talked to all the opposition top leaders among them FDCs Patrick Amuriat, Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, New Formation’s Mugisha Muntu and the peoples president Dr Kiiza Besigye among others who have agreed to be in Busia today (Wednesday) to campaign for Mr Njoki at their first campaign rally in Majenje sub country Busia district.

The Busia LC5 seat by-election due on 28th November 2018 has attracted a total of five candidates among them NRMs Mr Paul Oguttu, opposition flag bearer Mr Deogratius Njoki and Mr Chrispus Bwire, Mr Tony Ojambo and Mr Geoffrey Wandera who are all independents.

The seat fell vacant in May after the court of Appeal in Mbale withdrew Mr OumaAdea on grounds that he had been convicted of corruption in 2013.