DPP withdraws attempted murder charges against Brian White

By Ruth Anderah.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Mike Chibita has withdrawn attempted murder charge against city socialite Brian Kirumira commonly known as Brian White after an out of Court settlement.

The withdraw form signed yesterday April 9th 2018 has been tendered in by state prosecutor Happiness Ainebyona before Makindye court Chief magistrate Elias Kakooza.

It was alleged that Brian White together with his body guard CPL Thomas Okoth who is attached to the police’s Crime Intelligence Headquarters shot at Victor Bitwire on the night of December 13th 2018 at Brian White’s residence in Buziga Munyonyo.

However, the duo’s motive of attempting to take away Bitwire’s life has never been established.

