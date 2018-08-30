DPP launches children friendly rooms of child victims

By Damali mukhaye…………………

The office of the director of public prosecution has launched children friendly rooms in abide to prepare child victims and witnesses for judicial proceedings.

Launching the facility at his office in Kampala, the DPP mike chibita said that his office has been facing challenges in the Course of handling child related cases like lack of special, child friendly spaces and special waiting rooms at court making it hard to get information from them.

He says the rooms yet to be rolled out across the country, designed in a child friendly manner will be a reception and holding space for child victims, interview rooms and preparation rooms for victims before appearing before court.

He notes that they are to be rolled out in other 12 regions across the country to ensure that children involved in criminal proceedings relax emotionally before going to court.