DPP asks for more time to disclose evidence against Jamil Mukulu & 39 others

By Ruth Anderah.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Mike Chibita has asked the International Crimes Division court for more 2 weeks within which to disclose all evidence he intends to adduce against the former ADF leader Jamil Mukulu and 39 others.

Asst. DPP John Baptist Asiimwe has informed the presiding judge Eva Luswata that the DPP received some physical and documentary evidence from Tanzania 2 months back and thus needs more time to analyze it before he serves it to the defense lawyers.

Asiimwe also said the 2 weeks will enable them prepare and present an amended charge -sheet in court to include all the 39 suspects, make applications of witness protection measures and also get in touch with the victims.

Jamil Mukulu and his group including a woman are facing charges of terrorism, murder, crimes against humanity, aiding and abetting terrorism, attempted murder and aggravated robbery.

The suspects have appeared before court with their cuffs and chuckles on legs despite concerns from defense lawyers to have them removed.

The judge has however explained that this has been done due to safety reasons.

Jamilu Mukulu and the group are linked to the famous murder of college students at Kichwamba Technical institute in 1998 , the spate of Muslim clerics’ murders that swept the country between 2015 -2016 and the murder of 2 police officers at Bugiri police station in Busoga.