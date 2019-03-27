DP to push FDC to attended the forth coming IPOD summit

By Damali Mukhaye.

The opposition Democratic Party has vowed to push the Forum for Democratic Change to attend the forth coming Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue summit slated for May this year.

Speaking to KFM, shortly after his party assumed the IPOD chair, DP Secretary General Gerald Siranda said the FDC snubbed the summit that was organized last year over various reasons.

He says this time, the party officials will be convinced to attend the meeting.

Siranda says the other party heads including NRM’s President Museveni have already confirmed their presence.

Related Stories………….

UPC hands over IPOD leadership to DP