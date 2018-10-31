DP to privately prosecute Kawooya tormentors

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The opposition Democratic Party has revealed they are to privately prosecute military officers who tortured in broad day light one of their own Yusuf Kawooya near Christ the King church.

According to the party president Nobert Mao, the party lawyers have been instructed to file a formal case in court before the end of this week.

Mao adds that they are to also sue on behalf of Kawooya to have him compensated for the injuries he sustained.

Kawooya who is currently receiving treatment after he was detained at the Special investigation Unit in Kireka was tortured by nun-uniformed military personnel near Christ the King before being bundled into a taxi with tainted windows.