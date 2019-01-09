DP to Evaluate its Leaders

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

Democratic Party is soon to evaluate its leaders at various levels to check their performance.

These include internal party leaders and elected ones including members of parliament.

This comes nearly two and half years after the 2016 general elections.

The evaluation is one of the lined up activities for the year 2019 announced by the party president Nobert Mao.

DP also announced various activities in the six months period from October to March next year as part of its 66th anniversary.