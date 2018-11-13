DP tasks gov’t to produce reports on school fires

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The opposition Democratic Party has tasked government to produce reports on the various fire outbreaks in schools.

This comes a day after fire killed 10 students of St Bernard Manya SS in Rakai district.

Addressing journalists, the party president Norbert Mao blamed government for being irresponsible and not doing enough to protect vulnerable children in schools.

Mao says the trend of schools blowing up is worrying and now advises that be fully equipped with smoke detectors.

He has meanwhile asked parliament to institute a special committee to probe these fires in schools since government has failed to come out with meaningful inquiries.

