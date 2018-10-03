Dp suspends party reunion

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The opposition Democratic Party has suspended its ongoing party reunion.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters, the party president Norbert Mao said the decision follows the scuffle in Masaka last week that saw the EALA MP Mukasa Mbidde survive being beaten by DP protesters who were contesting his attendance.

Mao says such behavior was unfortunate and shameful adding that the event that was meant to unite the party members was instead dividing them.

Mao adds that they are now going to investigate the reunion leaders and what happened vowing to punish accordingly any party member found to be a ringleader.

He insists that acts of hooliganism and any person with intentions of disorganizing the aspirations of the reunion shall not be tolerated.