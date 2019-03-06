DP questions the relevancy of the East African Community

By Betty Alobo.

The Democratic Party has questioned the relevancy of the East African Community, following its silence amidst the ongoing Uganda-Rwanda tension.

Democratic Party publicity secretary, Kenneth Kakande warns that Uganda should stop meddling in the affairs of neighboring countries, because they usually end up in tension and wars.

He says that President Museveni should use his old and long friendship with President Kagame to save Ugandans from any conflict, and with the help of the East African Community, they should have proper rules of engagement.

He now adds that this is the time the East African Community needs to come out clearly to do its work of maintaining unity in East Africa, as mandated.

