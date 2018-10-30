DP pulls out of national dialogue 

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The opposition Democratic Party has pulled out from the much anticipated national dialogue due in November.

Addressing journalists the party President Norbert Mao said the party is not satisfied with the way the dialogue is being organized.

Mao says the current sabotage of opposition events by the police and the torture of Ugandans the latest being of Yusuf Kawooya is a signal that government is not willing to listen to the views of the opposition.

Mao maintains that as a long as the framework and parameters for convening the dialogue are not clear enough it is a waste of time for them to attend.

He says they have already written to the inter religious council notifying them about their decision.

Recently the opposition came up with a common position of seven points which they want followed before the dialogue can go on.