By Prossy Kisakye

Democratic Party president Nobert Mao has refused to give in to demands for an apology by the FDC for attacking the party’s former party president Dr. Kiiza Besigye, saying they only presented the truth that does not warrant an apology.

Yesterday the FDC spokesperson John Kikonyogo demanded an apology from Mao for what he called a blatant attack on Besigye on Thursday last week at the DP bloc public signing of the memorandum of understanding.

