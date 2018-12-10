DP makes U turn, back in IPOD meeting

BY PAUL TAJUBA.

The Democratic Party has confirmed it will attend the Inter- party Organisation for Dialogue (Ipod) summit set for this week.

DP president Nobert Mao told the daily monitor last evening that “it was the party’s decision to engage” in the talks despite being skeptical about whether the resolution that will be agreed upon in the summit will be implemented.

Last week, the party had joined their Opposition counterparts, Forum for Democratic Change party, to reject attending such a meeting where Museveni, the NRM chairman is expected to attend.

Kenneth Kakande, the DP spokesperson, told journalists during a weekly press conference in Kampala last week that they cannot hold talks with NRM because they have lost the moral authority.

Mao said it was time to unite as opposition and defeat what he called a now weakened NRM”.