DP lashes out on those opposed to IPOD

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The opposition Democratic Party has lashed out at the members of the Inter Party Dialogue who are opposed attending the summit.

IPOD is made up of the FDC, Democratic Party, ruling NRM, UPC and Justice Forum that have representation in parliament.

Addressing journalists in Kampala today, DP president Norbert Mao said the decision by FDC to opt out of the summit is unfortunate because it affects quorum.

Mao adds that the Democratic Party has nothing to lose by attending the summit.

The summit will take place tomorrow at the Speke resort Munyonyo and president Museveni is expected to attend in his capacity as the NRM party national chairman.