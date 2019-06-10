DP hits back at M7 SOTN party statement

By Ritah Kemigisa

The opposition Democratic Party has hit back at the president who in his state of the nation address said the party was nothing without him.

DP Secretary General Gerald Siranda tells KFM that the party is built on strong structures and institutions and that it has stood the test of time.

Siranda says President Museveni should not criticize DP because it built him into the person he is today, challenging him to learn from DP that parties do not depend on individuals but rather strong structures.