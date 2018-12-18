DP demand FDC withdrawal from IPOD if they can’t respect MOU

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

Democratic Party have hit at FDC demanding that they withdrawal from the Inter Party Organization for Dialogue, if they can’t respect the MOU of IPOD.

The party secretary General Gerald Siranda who was responding to FDC who absented themselves from last week’s IPOD summit, the summit is an organ of the organization they had to attend.

He has expressed disappointment for FDC’s absence because they had fully participated in the earlier processes.

Siranda says the summit was a great opportunity for them to engage the NRM chairperson Yoweri Museveni on the long desired national issues.

