DP condemns government’s move to tax social media users

By Ivan Ssenabulya.
Democratic Party has condemned government’s move to tax social media users.
President Museveni announced taxes on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Skype among others what he termed as gossip/lugambo.
The party Publicity Secretary Kenneth Paul Kakande, says this is aimed at curtailing freedoms of speech and expressions.
He says this is a clear manifestation of the continued infringement of people’s rights.
However to president Museveni Ugandans spend a lot of time on the social media platforms in gossip.