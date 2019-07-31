DP bloc’s relationship with people power unbreakable

By Prossy kisakye.

Democratic Party bloc leader Norbert Mao has rubbished allegations that they have the intentions of fighting people power pressure group led by kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

Speaking to the media at Dp head offices in Kampala Mao said that the relationship between DP bloc and people power is un breakable.

His remarks comes at time when people power recently unveiled the team it will collaborate with in the struggle for power transition come 2021 and 75% of the team was from DP

Mao added that DP bloc is ready to work with any democratic forces of change as long as they carry the same agenda towards peaceful transfer of power.

