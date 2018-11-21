Dp attacks constitutional review team

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The opposition Democratic Party has disapproved the 14 people who have been appointed to the comprehensive constitutional review.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters, the party president Nobert Mao accused the appointees for being partisan and lack integrity.

Some of those appointed on the review team include; the former Yumbe MP Nusura Tiperu, the former Attorney general Prof Khiddu Makubya and the chairperson of the Uganda National youth council Lillian Aber.

Now according to Mao, the team requires people who are independent minded and who care about the future of Uganda without Museveni.

He however commends government for the idea of coming up with this constitutional review saying it is timely.