DP asks Parliament to investigate threats to journalists

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The opposition Democratic Party has asked parliament to constitute an independent commission of inquiry to investigate the threats against Masaka based journalists.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters, the party Spokesperson Kenneth Kakande said the list containing names of journalists should not be ignored since similar lists have been issued and people killed among the Muslim clerics.

Kakande says journalists are citizens who are supposed to be protected by the constitution.

He says instead of intimidating the work of journalists who at times expose the rot in society, any threats to their work need to be treated as a matter of urgency.

He says parliament should investigate these matters and other security threats at large and come up with final recommendations.