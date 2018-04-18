DP asks MPs to trash proposed tax increments

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The opposition Democratic Party has asked Members of parliament to use their constitutional powers to trash to the proposed tax increases by government.

According to the party deputy spokesperson Alex Mufumbira the taxes are unfair and seek to leave many Ugandans leaving in poverty and exclude from attaining services.

Mufumbira adds that the increased taxes will increase Criminality in the country since those who will not afford to get their essentials at a cheap cost, then they will resort to other methods which can be criminal.

The tax increases government proposed include on wines, spirits, beers, airtime, Saccos, money transfers and on social media platforms among them WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Skype and Viber.

Mufumbira has meanwhile asked government to intervene in the current escalating fuel prices arguing that the changing prices are worrying.