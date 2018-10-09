Dp asks M7 to reveal his exit plan this independence

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The opposition Democratic Party has challenged President Yoweri Museveni to use the independence celebrations to tell Ugandans his exit plans.

According to the secretary general of the party Gerald Siranda, there is nothing to celebrate about Uganda and the independence it attained 56 years ago.

Siranda says that Museveni and a few people around him have something to celebrate but for the rest of Ugandans all is not well.

He argues that Ugandans have nothing to celebrate about independence since most of them are living in abject poverty and mothers and children are dying at birth while cases of torture are high.