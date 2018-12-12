DP applauds M7, task him to leave power and want party funding harmonized

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Democratic Party president Norbert Mao has applauded President Yoweri Museveni for attending the IPOD summit.

Addressing the summit, Mao said such a gesture is a clear sign of the unity needed for democracy to prevail.

Mao says when all the party heads held a closed door meeting today as part of the summit arrangement, all differences were laid aside.

He says many concessions were made adding that a common ground is however needed for true democracy to be realized.

DP also used the summit to demand for equal and harmonized funding of all political parties If true multi party governance is to prevail.

The party secretary general Gerald Siranda said realistic multipartism can not be attained if all parties do not feel equal.

Siranda also said its unfair to see the NRM and FDC take up lion share of funding to parties with others receiving piece meals.

He proposed that each party at least gets shs 2 billion as seed money.