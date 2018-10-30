Dp accuses Museveni of ignoring Ugandans

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The opposition Democratic Party has poked holes in President Yoweri Museveni’s security guidelines on how to manage rioters, terrorists and criminals and also effect arrest of suspects.

Addressing journalists on the sidelines of their closed door meeting about national security and human rights, the party president Norbert Mao accused the president of only minding about the happiness of investors and foreigners and ignoring Ugandans.

Mao says it has was not necessary for the president to issue guidelines to the security agencies yet they have laws governing their work.

He adds that Uganda has two major issues that are affecting its national security among them unemployment and Museveni’s over stay on power.

In his guidelines to the various security agencies, the president advised them to use water cannons when dispersing rioters or use live bullets when the situation runs out of hand.