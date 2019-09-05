Double tragedy as the late Justice Karokora’s son passes on

Tragedy has hit the family of the late Supreme Court Justice Alfred N. Karokora twice, in less than a week. Moments after Justice Karokora was laid to rest at Ruharo, Mbarara on Wednesday, the family received news of the death of his son, Albert Mwine Karokora.

Mwine, who died at Mbarara hospital, is said to have passed on due to severe head injuries that he sustained from a motor accident in Mbarara on Wednesday, August 28. He was the late Justice Karokora’s youngest son and second last born. Burial is scheduled for today in Mbarara.

Justice Karokora retired from the Judiciary in 2006 as a Supreme Court jurist aged 70. He died aged 83.