Don’t teach indecently dressed learners – MPs

By Moses Kyeyune.

Members of Parliament on the select committee investigating allegations of sexual harassment in schools and institutions of higher learning have asked lecturers to send away students who dress indecently.

This has come during the interface between the lawmakers and lecturers from Makerere university under their association MUASA.

The committee chairperson Robinah Rwakoojo says that they have realized that indecent dressing by learners is one of the perpetrators of sexual harassment.

In his response however, MWASA Chairperson Deus Muhwezi has informed the committee that the university lacks a policy on dress code.