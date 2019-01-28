Dominic Ongwen’s trial resumes

By Ritah Kemigisa

The trial of Dominic Ongwen, a former commander of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), resumes today at The Hague after a two weeks break.

Judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) had adjourned his trial to allow Ongwen’s lawyers have doctors assess his health.

The judges ordered the medical officer of the detention center where Ongwen is held to report by January 23 whether he will be able to attend the hearing scheduled for today.

44 year old Ongwen faces 70 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity which he is alleged to have committed between July 2002 and December 2005 in northern Uganda.

Last year Ongwen’s lawyer asked ICC to acquit him of all charges against him.