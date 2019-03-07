Disparity in water tariffs questioned

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The member for Kinkizi West MP James Kaberuka has tasked the water and environment minister to explain the current disparity in water tariffs.

Kaberuka who raised on a matter of national importance says much as the cost of water was subsidized by government some people especially those upcountry still charge highly.

This he says has made people to start taking dirty water which is hazardous.

He now wants the minister to tell Ugandans the actual price of water from private to institutional.