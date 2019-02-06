Disabled women vow not to vote for NRM

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Women with disabilities have threatened to not to vote for President Yoweri Museveni and any NRM member in the forthcoming general election if the PWD bill of 2018 is passed in its current form.

Peace Sserunkuma, a research officer at Legal Action For persons with Disabilities says the bill in its current form does not address pertinent issues affecting women and girls with disabilities.

Meanwhile the Legal Action for Persons with Disabilities executive Director Laurah Kanushu says they will be meeting with the gender ministry committee to present their views on the bill.