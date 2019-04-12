Dictatorship no longer needed in Africa

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Political experts have warned the remaining dictators in Africa to take caution as their days are running out.

This follows the takeover of Sudanese government by the army yesterday in what ended President Omar AL- Bashir’s 30 year rule.

Analyst Siraje Kifampa says what has happened in Sudan shows that dictatorship no longer has a place in Africa.

The new change he says is being flagged by the people who continue demanding for democracy and rule of law to prevail; in their countries.

Related Stories……….

Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir ousted and arrested by the military