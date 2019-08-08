Diaspora community demands for ministry

BY TOM BRIAN ANGURINI

Members of the diaspora community have asked government to create a special ministry to handle issues that affect them back home.

Addressing a news conference in Kampala Abubaker Sentamu, one of the leaders of Ugandan community in Boston, USA says whenever they are in the country government ministries that they go to seek for help toss them around.

He says the other major hindrance to investment at home is the difficulty in acquisition and ownership of land.

Ssentamu says many of their colleagues have lost lots of money in bad land deals with one piece of land sold to more than one person.