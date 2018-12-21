Dialogue is useless if it’s not about transition – Besigye

By Damali Mukhaye.

The former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye has said that the dialogue in the country is useless if it is not talking about the transition.

According to Besigye, there have been some efforts to undertake the dialogue, but it is useless to have one without proper structures and layouts on how Ugandans are going to benefit.

He says if the dialogue is to take ,it should be about a smooth transition of power from the ruling NRM rather than the one in power setting what should be in the agenda.

The national dialogue which is being organized by the inter-religious council was lunched last week.

