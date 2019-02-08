DFCU confirms buying Crane Bank on phone on phone

By Moses Kyeyune.

DFCU Group has this afternoon confirmed to members of parliament that the former executive director bank supervision at bank of Uganda Justine Bagyenda contacted them on phone to buy crane bank.

Appearing before the committee on commission’s statutory authorities and state enterprises chaired by Bugweri county mp Abdul Katuntu, the former CEO of DFCU bank Juma Kisami has said that Bagyenda contacted him on phone before he was informed him of a potential bank that they would acquire.

Meanwhile DFCU executive director William Sekabembe has dismissed allegations that they did not wait for the statutory manager Katimbo Mugwanya to hand over crane bank.

