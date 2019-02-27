‘Despacito’ breaks YouTube record

According to Google-owned service Mega-hit song Despacito by Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi featuring Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee has become the most watched video ever on YouTube with more than six billion views.

The video, first released in January 2017 already holds the record for being the fastest song video to hit two billion, three billion and four billion views (272 days) On You Tube.

Fonsi’s Spanish-language hit, whose English title is Slowly, has had nearly two billion views more than its nearest challenger, Shape of You, by the British singer Ed Sheeran.

The South Korean singer PSY was the first to cross the two-billion-views barrier on the platform with his Gangnam Style hit song in 2012, which also set off a dance craze.

Psy is now fifth in the YouTube charts with 3.3 billion views.

Story by AFP