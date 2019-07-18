Deputy speaker Oulanya criticizes gov’t systems on refugees

By Prosy kisakye.

The deputy speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanya has called upon government to come up with systems to guide refugees coming into the country.

Oulanya says Uganda is currently hosting many people with no countries of origin because they are no systems to check the validity for one to enter into the country as a refugee.

He has urged immigration officials to consider deploying at reception centers so that they can scrutinize every refugee entering the country.

Uganda is currently hosting 1.5 million refugees with largest numbers coming from south Sudan.