Deputy Speaker of parliament condemns violence that left MP’s injured

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

The Deputy Speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanya has strongly condemned the violence that saw some members of parliament injured during the Arua Municipality by-election.

This makes him the first senior government official to condemn the attack on both journalists and Members of Parliament by security agencies.

Oulanya had visited Mityana MP Francis Zaakewho is currently receiving treatment at Rubaga Hospital for injuries sustained during the fracas about two weeks ago.

Oulanyahas told journalists that no major health complications have been discovered for both Zaake and his Kyadondo East counterpart Robert Kyagulanyi who is detained at Makindye military barracks awaiting to be produced before the General Court Martial tomorrow.

He however says the legislator is no doubt in apparent pain.

The Speaker was accompanied by several MPs including Muhammad Nsereko, Joseph Ssewungu and Moses Kasibante among others.

