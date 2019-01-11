Deputy Speaker concerned over declining public interest and participation in elections

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has expressed concern over declining public interest and participation in elections in Uganda.

Oulanyah made these remarks during an engagement with the media at parliament ahead of the parliament week which starts on Sunday 13th January 2019.

Oulanyah said that public trust in elected leaders globally has declined, partially due to unfulfilled promises politicians make during campaigns, he however says this trend undermines democracy and as such should be addressed.

The parliament week is an annual event held at parliament to promote engagement of public with parliament and make parliament much more accessible to the public.

The parliamentary week will start on 13th and end on 19th under the theme “Championing Accountability to Improve Service Delivery’.