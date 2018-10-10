Deputy Mayor Gombya refutes accusations of land grabbing

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

Kampala Central Deputy Mayor Sam Gombya has refuted accusations on him of land grabbing.

A section of persons with disabilities on Friday last week accused their councilor before the president, of conniving with KCCA officials to try selling off their piece of land near the New Taxi Park, which was given to them by the president Museveni.

Gombya says this can’t be true because he was on the front to lobby for this donation.

He also says he’s battled with KCCA over the land.

President Museveni summoned all stakeholders to resolve the matter, the meeting expected to happen this month.