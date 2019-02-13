Deputy IGP – Police to upgrade its forensics unit

By Moses Ndhaye.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police Major General Steven Sabiti Muzeyi has revealed plans by the force to upgrade its forensics unit to enable the country better manage investigation of high profile cases.

He says only forensic experts will be deployed to head the unit to enable investigating officers to apply scientific evidence gathering mechanisms to adduce incriminating evidence against suspects.

Muzeyi adds that the force will establish a forensic referral center, in addition to registering all weapons to help reduce the country’s crime rate.