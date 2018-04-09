Deputy Chief Justice Owiny Dollo assures lawyers of full protection

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Deputy Chief Justice Owiny Dollo has given assurance to lawyers representing age limit law petitioners of full protection.

He was responding to a concern raised by one of the petitioner’s representatives Erias Lukwago this morning at Mbale high court.

Justice Dollo said anyone representing the petitioners will be allowed to present their positions without interference and asked them not to be intimidated.

The Deputy Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny–Dollo is leading a panel of five justices handling the petitions.

The others are; Remmy Kasule , Kenneth Kakuru, Elizabeth Musoke and Cheborion Barishaki.