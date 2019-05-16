Deported Magara killer detained at SID Kireka

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Patrick Kasaija, the suspected Susan Magara Killer who was yesterday deported from South Africa is currently detained at the Special investigations department (SID) in Kireka.

The police spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan area Patrick Onyango says he has been allowed to access his lawyers and arrangements to interview him and also investigate his defense in the alleged murder are already in place.

He says the case file will be forwarded to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for perusal and probable sanctioning thereafter.

Kasaija commonly known as Pato was yesterday extradited from South Africa by the South African Police service through the help of the Interpol police in Pretoria.

Kasaija is accused of masterminding and receiving a ransom of 700 million Shillings from the Kidnap of Susan Magara.

She was kidnapped on February 7, 2018 and was killed after three weeks.

