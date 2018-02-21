Decline registered in the 2017 Senior six exam performance 

By Damali Mukhaye.

The Uganda National Examinations Board has released the 2017 Senior six exam results indicating a general decline in performance of candidates with fewer candidates have been able to obtained 3 principal passes.

Releasing the 2017 UACE results, the UNEB executive secretary Dan Odongo has said that only 34,000 students obtained at least 3 principal passes, while 26,000 were able to obtain 2 principal passes, out of a total of 101, 200 registered candidates.

He notes that at the minimum 2 principal passes required for university admission, 60,900 candidates which accounts for 60.7% qualify.

1,141 students have failed to abstain any principal pass in the exams.